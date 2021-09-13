Hurricane Nicholas will make landfall overnight just west of Galveston, Texas bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.
Latest
Nicholas became a category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds at 11pm Monday Night. The storm was just 20 miles from the Texas Coast when it became a hurricane.
Forecast
After making landfall, Nicholas will weaken to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression as it moves over east Texas and Louisiana, bringing heavy rain and the potential of flash flooding to both states.
Impact on north Georgia
There will be no direct impact from Nicholas in north Georgia. Moisture from the tropical system will move toward north Georgia by the end of the week, which will lead to higher rain chances for metro Atlanta.
14 named storms
Nicholas was the fourteenth-named storm to develop in the Atlantic basin this hurricane season. There are typically 14 named storms during the entire hurricane season in the Atlantic, which ends on Nov. 30.
Of the 14 named storms, seven have made landfall in the U.S. with five named storms making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast -- not including Nicholas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.