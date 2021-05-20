Satellite photo of a hurricane

File satellite photo of a hurricane (Source: NOAA)

The first outlook for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be released today by NOAA.

The outlook will be released at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A total of 30 storms developed in the Atlantic last season, which was the most active on record. Three storm names from last season were retired due to the amount of destruction they caused. 

New average

The average number of storms that typically develop in the Atlantic each hurricane season has increased starting this year.

There are typically 14 named storms each season, an increase from 12 storms. There are typically seven hurricanes each season, an increase from six.

No more Greek names

Also starting this season, the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms and hurricanes. 

The Greek alphabet was used as a secondary list during busy hurricane seasons when all names on the original 21-name list had already been used.

The World Meteorological Organization -- the group overseeing storm names -- said the use of the Greek alphabet received too much attention, often taking attention away from the danger of actual storms.

