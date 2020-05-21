The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release its hurricane outlook for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
Hurricane season in the Atlantic basin -- which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico -- is from June 1 through Nov. 30.
In a typical season, there are 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three hurricanes.
An above-average season is expected.
Arthur became the first storm of the season two weeks ahead of schedule when it was named at 11 p.m. ET on May 16.
