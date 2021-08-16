Tropical Storm Fred will track through north Georgia on Tuesday bringing heavy rain. There is also the potential for gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
Here's a breakdown of our forecast model as Fred moves through the region.
Monday
A few outer bands from Fred will move through north Georgia, but heavy rain is not expected.
Tuesday morning
Heavy rain will start to move into metro Atlanta from the south. Rain will gradually increase after 6 a.m. with the potential of gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
All of metro Atlanta is under a flash flood watch for Tuesday morning.
Tuesday afternoon
Heavy rain will continue in metro Atlanta Tuesday afternoon with the potential of gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
All of metro Atlanta is under a flash flood watch Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday evening
Scattered rain will continue in metro Atlanta with heavier rain moving north of Atlanta.
All of metro Atlanta is under a flash flood watch for Tuesday evening.
Tuesday night
Most of the heavy rain should be out of metro Atlanta by Tuesday night, although a few showers will be possible.
