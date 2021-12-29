The threat of severe thunderstorms is increasing in northwest Georgia with an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms tonight.
Alerts
There are currently no severe weather alerts for metro Atlanta.
Timing
This afternoon
The coverage of rain will decrease this afternoon with isolated showers and storms possible. The coverage of rain this afternoon and evening will drop to 30%.
Tonight
A second round of showers and storms will move into northwest Georgia tonight by 9 p.m. This activity will eventually make it into metro Atlanta between midnight and 1 a.m.
The showers and storms tonight through Thursday morning could be severe.
Severe weather threat
The storms that move into north Georgia tonight could be severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. A brief tornado will also be possible.
Wet pattern this week
Warm, humid air is combining with a stationary front north of Georgia to help produce scattered rain and storms. This pattern will remain in place for the rest of the week (and year) with scattered showers and storms daily through Sunday morning.
Colder weather to start 2022
A strong cold front will move into north Georgia Sunday, which will bring much colder temperatures. Highs will stay in the 70's for the rest of the week, but drop into the 40's by Monday!
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.