ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta is bracing for a big blast of cold air on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures take a tumble into the 20s.
The frigid air can be traced straight back to the arctic circle and is guaranteed to bring an early taste of winter to the southeast starting Tuesday morning.
A few snow flurries are likely in the highest elevations of the north Georgia mountains before sunrise Tuesday. No snow is expected in the Atlanta metro, but a howling northwesterly wind will cause wind chills to plummet into the teens and 20s all day Tuesday.
The polar air will continue to plunge southeast on Wednesday. Both the morning and afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will be dangerously close to breaking records.
The cold snap comes to a gradual end by the end of the week but we will stay unseasonably cold through the upcoming weekend.
