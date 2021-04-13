An average hurricane season in the Atlantic basin now includes more storms and hurricanes.
An average hurricane season previously included 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Those numbers have now increased to 14 named storms and seven hurricanes, while major hurricanes remain the same.
'Average' season reflects previous 30 years
An average hurricane season uses data from the previous three decades and is updated every 10 years.
Starting with the 2021 hurricane season, an average season will now include data from 1991-2020.
2020 was most active season on record
The additional storms in an average season reflect recent history in the Atlantic -- the most active hurricane season on record in the Atlantic was in 2020, and the second most active season on record was in 2005.
Hurricane season begins on June 1
While tropical cyclones can develop prior to June, the official start of hurricane season is June 1.
NOAA will release its outlook for the 2021 season in late May.
