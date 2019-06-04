Expect another hot day in Atlanta Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80's.
What you need to know
We'll see one more completely dry day in metro Atlanta Tuesday, with a slight chance of a shower in east Georgia, from Athens to Eatonton, eastward.
On Wednesday, scattered rain will be possible in metro Atlanta, with increasing rain chances through the weekend.
High Temperature
- Today's high - 89°
- Normal high - 84°
- Record high - 98° in 1911
Today's planner
- Noon
Partly cloudy | 83° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Partly cloudy | 87° | East wind at 5-15 mph.
- 5 PM
Partly cloudy | 89° | East wind at 5-15 mph.
- 7 PM
Partly cloudy | 86° | East wind at 5-10 mph.
- 11 PM
Partly cloudy | 76° | East wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunset
- 8:45 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Wednesday
