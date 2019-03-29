Expect partly cloudy skies in Atlanta Friday with high tree pollen and afternoon temperatures in the mid 70's.

Thursday's Pollen Count - High (951)

  • (Up from 428 from Thursday)
  • Trees - High (PINE, OAK, SWEET GUM, BIRCH, HACKBERRY)
  • Grass - Low
  • Weeds - None

High Temperature

  • Today's high - 75°
  • Normal high - 68°
  • Record high - 85° in 2017

Today's planner

  • Noon
    Partly cloudy | 64° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 3 PM
    Partly cloudy | 71° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 5 PM
    Partly cloudy | 75° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 7 PM
    Partly cloudy | 72° | Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.

  • 11 PM
    Partly cloudy | 62° | Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.

Sunset

  • 7:56 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

  • Sunday

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

