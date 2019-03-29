Expect partly cloudy skies in Atlanta Friday with high tree pollen and afternoon temperatures in the mid 70's.
Thursday's Pollen Count - High (951)
- (Up from 428 from Thursday)
- Trees - High (PINE, OAK, SWEET GUM, BIRCH, HACKBERRY)
- Grass - Low
- Weeds - None
High Temperature
- Today's high - 75°
- Normal high - 68°
- Record high - 85° in 2017
Today's planner
- Noon
Partly cloudy | 64° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Partly cloudy | 71° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Partly cloudy | 75° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Partly cloudy | 72° | Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.
- 11 PM
Partly cloudy | 62° | Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.
Sunset
- 7:56 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Sunday
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.