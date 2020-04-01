The latest pollen count for Atlanta is high with the following pollens:
- Trees (high)
Pine, Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore and Willow
- Mold (low)
The pollen count is provided by Atlanta Allergy & Asthma.
Pollen forecast
The latest pollen count is down to low thanks to our rain from Tuesday. However, Thursday's pollen is expected to increase back to extremely high.
Dry weather and warmer temperatures will mean extremely high pollen through the weekend.
