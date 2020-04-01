Pollen count for Atlanta

The pollen count in Atlanta for April 1 is extremely high with the following pollens:

  • Trees (extremely high)
    Oak, Pine, Sycamore, Maple, Willow

  • Mold (extremely high)

  • Grass (low)

The pollen count is provided by Atlanta Allergy & Asthma.

Pollen forecast

While still extremely high, the pollen count is lower after a round of rain Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the lower pollen count will be short-lived. Dry weather and warming temperatures mean the pollen count is expected to rise through the rest of the week.

Pollen calendar for Atlanta

