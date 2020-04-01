The pollen count in Atlanta for April 1 is extremely high with the following pollens:
- Trees (extremely high)
Oak, Pine, Sycamore, Maple, Willow
- Mold (extremely high)
- Grass (low)
The pollen count is provided by Atlanta Allergy & Asthma.
Pollen forecast
While still extremely high, the pollen count is lower after a round of rain Tuesday.
Unfortunately, the lower pollen count will be short-lived. Dry weather and warming temperatures mean the pollen count is expected to rise through the rest of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.