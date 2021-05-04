ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Showers and thunderstorms are moving through north Georgia for a second-straight day. The rain has fallen over much of the afternoon and evening.
Rest of Tuesday
The rain will come to an end from west to east. The showers/storms will end in Metro Atlanta by Midnight, with dry weather expected overnight.
Flash Flood Watch
Most areas in North Georgia picked up 1-3" of rain Monday. Some areas saw more than 3" with the heaviest downpours. Additional heavy rain Tuesday could cause flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for North Georgia through early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
It'll be dry Wednesday through the rest of the week. Look for pleasant and slightly cool weather Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s. It gets gradually warmer this weekend.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.