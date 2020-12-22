A strong cold front will produce rain, isolated storms and snow for parts of north Georgia starting Thursday and lasting through Christmas.
Rain early Thursday
As the cold front approaches north Georgia, expect rain to move through metro Atlanta Thursday morning, mainly between 6-10 a.m.
Dry Thursday afternoon
After our morning rain Thursday, it'll be mostly dry Thursday afternoon and evening in metro Atlanta.
Evening snow, flurries
A second round of moisture will move through mainly northeast Georgia Thursday evening. It's during this time when snow showers will be possible in the northeast Georgia mountains through 2 a.m. Christmas morning.
Isolated flurries will be possible as far south as metro Atlanta, although any flurries in metro Atlanta won't stick.
Cold Christmas
All precipitation will end by Christmas Day, which will be cold and windy with highs only in the 30's.
