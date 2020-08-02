Scattered rain and gusty winds can be expected along the Georgia coast Monday as Tropical Storm Isaias continues its journey up the East Coast.
A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the entire Georgia coast. While tropical storm winds won't be sustained all day, a tropical storm wind gust of at least 39 mph will be possible at times along the Georgia coast. The worst of the weather will remain east of Georgia.
(WATCH: Sunday's Q/A with Rodney Harris on Isaias)
After becoming the second hurricane of the Atlantic season, Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday. The cyclone is expected to become a hurricane prior to landfall along the Carolina coast Monday night or Tuesday.
Monday (Georgia)
Isaias will track just east of the Georgia coast throughout the day Monday with mostly scattered rain. Tropical storm wind gusts will be possible, at times.
Monday night & Tuesday (Carolinas)
Isaias is expected to approach the Carolinas Monday night and Tuesday with heavy rain, tropical storm winds and storm surge possible.
Landfall is also expected in the Carolinas Monday night or Tuesday.
Impact on metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta will not be directly impacted by Isaias. We will continue to see scattered showers and storms early next week due to heat, moisture and a cool front.
This season
There have been nine storms and two hurricanes so far this season in the Atlantic. In a typical Atlantic season, there are 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
The peak of hurricane is September. The end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
