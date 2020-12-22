A strong cold front will produce rain, isolated storms and snow for parts of north Georgia Thursday. 

Who will see snow?

The best chance for snow will be in the northeast Georgia mountains Thursday evening. 

While a few flurries are possible as far south as Atlanta Thursday evening, the risk is low. If we see any isolated flurries in Atlanta, it won't stick. 

Christmas Eve in the northeast Georgia mountains
Christmas Eve in metro Atlanta

Rain early Thursday

As the cold front approaches north Georgia, expect rain to move through metro Atlanta Thursday morning, mainly between 6-10 a.m.

Forecast for 6 a.m. Thursday
Forecast for 8 a.m. Thursday

Dry Thursday afternoon

After our morning rain, it'll be mostly dry Thursday afternoon and evening in metro Atlanta.

Forecast for 1 p.m. Thursday

Evening snow in the mountains

A second round of moisture will move through mainly northeast Georgia Thursday evening. It's during this time when snow showers will be possible in the northeast Georgia mountains through 2 a.m. Christmas morning.

Forecast for 6 p.m. Thursday
Forecast for 8 p.m. Thursday
Forecast snowfall

Cold Christmas

All precipitation will end by Christmas Day, which will be cold and windy with highs only in the 30's.

