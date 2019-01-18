A powerful weather system will sweep through north Georgia this weekend, bringing rain, isolated storms, very cold temperatures and even flurries to north Georgia.

Foggy start

After dense fog Friday morning, conditions have improved in metro Atlanta for the afternoon and evening.

More dense fog is possible when you wake up on Saturday morning.

Rain, isolated storms Saturday

Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers for much of the day. As a cold front moves in, a line of heavier rain and isolated storms are expected to move into metro Atlanta late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

The line of heavier rain and isolated storms are expected to move out of metro Atlatna by 7 p.m. Saturday night.

While mostly rain is expected, isolated storms with lightning, strong winds and an isolated tornado will be possible late Saturday afternoon through 7 p.m. Saturday night.

+3 
Futurecast for 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19

(Source: WGCL)
+3 
Futurecast for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19

(Source: WGCL)
+3 
Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday

(Source: WGCL)

Flurries early Sunday

As our weather system moves out Sunday morning, cold air will be quickly moving into the region.

Flurries are possible in the north Georgia mountains early Sunday morning, although not much is expected.

+3 
Futurecast for 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20

(Source: WGCL)

Windy Sunday

Sunday will be a dry day in metro Atlanta, but very cold and windy with temperatures staying in the 40's Sunday afternoon.

