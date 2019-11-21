We have been talking about rain for the first half of the weekend all week long on CBS46, and it still looks like showers will be around for most of the day. If you're heading to Athens for the the UGA vs. Texas A&M game, you'll want to pack the rain gear. If you're tailgating in the morning, you may stay dry, but the odds of rain increase significantly by kickoff at 3:30 pm.
The rain will reach Atlanta before it gets to Athens as it moves west to east across the state. Showers are possible before noon in Athens, with an increasing chance of rain by mid-afternoon. With a little luck, it may stay mainly dry between 10 am - 1 pm. After that, the rain chances increase to near 100% between 3-6 pm. Check out the images below for a snapshot of what the radar may look like from midday into the evening.
One positive note - it will not be a particularly cold day. The high temperature may get to the mid 60s before any rain arrives. While raining, the temperature will be close to 60 degrees. It will turn cooler in the evening as the wind kicks in out of the northwest and the rain ends.
The rain total forecast is tricky. This system will contain some downpours that could push rain totals over a half-inch in an hour or two. Those heavy showers will be hit and miss. It's a safe bet to get 0.25-0.5" rain between 12-8 pm in Athens, with a lower chance of 0.5-1" rain in that time frame.
Don't forget, the only place to see the Dawgs and Aggies is on CBS46, and we'll also be your home for the SEC Championship game with Georgia set to take on the winner of the SEC West - most likely LSU on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:30 pm.
