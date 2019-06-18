Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop in north Georgia and metro Atlanta this week.
Tuesday
Scattered thunder showers will continue through the evening and overnight hours. Lightning and heavy rain will be the main risks with these thunderstorms, but isolated strong winds are possible.
Wet pattern
A lot of moisture is in place over north Georgia this week. With the storm track over north Georgia, low-pressure systems will continue to move east into the region and interact with our moisture to produce daily rain.
Wednesday
Lingering moisture brings us cloudy skies and a few showers through the early afternoon, but then drier air moves in allowing sunshine to return by Wednesday evening.
Overall, the unsettled weather pattern continues, with more thunderstorms Thursday and Saturday.
Rain surplus
A total of 26.03 inches of rain has fallen so far this year in Atlanta, which puts us at a surplus of 3.32 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.