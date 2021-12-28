The high temperature in Atlanta was 75 degrees Tuesday, which was 21 degrees above the average high of 54.

That was a record breaking high temperatures for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The old record high was 74 degrees set back in 1971 and 1984. And Chances are we will break several more records this week.

Wednesday Record Breaking Heat

High Temperatures are forecast to reach at least 70 degrees every day this week! 

Record high temperatures are possible Wednesday. The forecast high is 72. The record high for that date is also 72, set back in 1984.

On Thursday, the forecast high is 70. The record high is 73, also set in 1984.

Friday could also tie or break another record high temperature. The forecast high is 73. The record high is also 73, set back in 1984.

70-degree days adding up

Atlanta has hit 70 degrees six times so far this month with more 70s expected through the rest of the week.

We typically only see two 70-degree days each December.

70s In December

The most number of 70-degree days for the month was in December 2015 when Atlanta hit 70 degrees 12 times!

The overall average high in Atlanta is typically 56 degrees each December, while the average high so far this month is 63.

Average high temperature for Atlanta in December

