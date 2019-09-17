Well-above-average temperatures are expected again in Atlanta Tuesday with highs reaching into the upper 90's.
What you need to know
If we hit our forecast high of 97° in Atlanta, it will tie a record. It would also be the fourth record tied or broken this month, a month that's currently the warmest September on record for Atlanta.
While it's hot now, cooler temperatures are coming! Highs will drop into the 80's with lows in the 60's by the end of the week.
Will it rain?
There is a slight chance (20%) of an isolated afternoon shower.
High Temp
Today's high - 97°
Normal high - 82°
Record high - 97° from 1927.
Sunshine
Sunrise - 7:22 a.m.
Sunset - 7:42 a.m.
Next chance of rain?
Today and Wednesday (20%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.