A high of at least 75 degrees is expected in Atlanta Friday, which will break the previous record of 74 degrees from 2012.
The high is typically 59 degrees on Dec. 3, which would put Atlanta 16 degrees above average!
75 in December?
The temperature has reached 75 degrees in December in the past, but it doesn't happen often.
The last time it was 75 degrees or warmer in December was back in 2015. It's only happened 12 times since 1980.
Why so warm?
The jet stream has shifted to the north, allowing high pressure to build into north Georgia from the south and resulting in warmer temperatures.
Today will mark the fourth day Atlanta has tied or broken a record high this year, including Feb. 28, Apr. 13 and yesterday.
The spring-like temperatures will be short-lived with clouds, rain and cooler temperatures expected next week.
