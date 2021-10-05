A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from early Tuesday morning until early Thursday morning. Two to five inches of rain is possible, with on and off heavy rain over the next several days.
TUESDAY FORECAST:
Heavy rain through midday with scattered showers lasting through the entire day. Up to 3" rain is possible today.
- High Temperature: 72°
- Normal High: 78°
- Chance of Rain: 100%
What you need to know
Thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain continue off and on through the rest of the work week. There will be periods of dry, cloudy weather and periods of heavy rain through Thursday. We finally begin to see the sun Friday, and it will dry out in time for the weekend.
7 Day Forecast
