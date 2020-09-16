Hurricane Sally made landfall at 5:45 a.m. ET Wednesday near Gulf Shores, AL.
Sally became the eighth-named storm to make landfall in the Continental U.S. this season, which is a record for the most number of named storms to make landfall in the Continental U.S. through Sept. 16.
Continental U.S. Landfalls
- Bertha
- Cristobal
- Fay
- Hanna
- Isaias
- Laura
- Marco
- Sally
Of the eight named storms to make landfall, four were hurricanes, including Hanna, Isaias, Laura and Sally.
20 named storms this season
A total of 20 named storms have developed so far this hurricane season in the Atlantic.
The only year that had more named storms was 2005, the most active season on record with 28 named storms.
