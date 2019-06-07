Showers and storms will continue to move through north Georgia and metro Atlanta throughout the day Saturday.
Alerts
There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta.
Severe weather
Mostly rain and lightning is expected on Saturday. Unlike Friday, severe weather is not expected in metro Atlanta today.
Rain continues beyond the weekend
A slow-moving upper-level low pressure system will continue to feed rain into the southeast U.S. and north Georgia for the next several days.
Once this low moves through north Georgia, we'll see drier conditions, however, that's not expected to happen until the middle of next week.
