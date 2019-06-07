Showers and storms will continue to move through north Georgia and metro Atlanta throughout the day Saturday.

(MORE: North Georgia Radar)

(WATCH: Video Forecast)

Alerts

There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta.

(MORE: Weather Alerts)

Severe weather

Mostly rain and lightning is expected on Saturday. Unlike Friday, severe weather is not expected in metro Atlanta today.

Rain continues beyond the weekend

A slow-moving upper-level low pressure system will continue to feed rain into the southeast U.S. and north Georgia for the next several days.

Once this low moves through north Georgia, we'll see drier conditions, however, that's not expected to happen until the middle of next week.

(MORE: 7 Day Forecast)

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.