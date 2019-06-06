Scattered rain will continue in metro Atlanta through the weekend with more than 3 inches of rain expected.
Daily rain
It won't rain non-stop in Atlanta, but waves of rain will impact north Georgia every day through at least Tuesday.
Alerts
There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta. However, isolated flooding will be possible as we get closer to the weekend.
Wet pattern
Our pattern change is being produced by a slow-moving area of upper-level low pressure over Texas. As long as this upper-level low remains west of Atlanta, it will continue to produce rain and send it northeast into north Georgia.
The upper-level low is expected to move through north Georgia by Wednesday of next week, which is when the rain will end.
Below-average temperatures
After having the hottest May on record in Atlanta, temperatures will actually be below-average in the afternoon due to the clouds and scattered rain. Expect highs to reach into the upper 70's to lower 80's.
The average high for Atlanta this time of year is 85 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.