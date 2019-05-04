Scattered showers will continue to move across north Georgia overnight.
Timeline
The heaviest rain has moved out of metro Atlanta. Scattered showers will remain possible through the overnight hours.
Scattered showers will also be possible Sunday morning with drier weather Sunday afternoon.
What to expect
If a storm moves over your area, expect mostly rain and lightning.
Any severe weather?
The threat of severe weather for the rest of the night in metro Atlanta is low.
