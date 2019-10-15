Some much-needed rain is back in north Georgia through Wednesday.
Tuesday
Expect cloudy skies with isolated showers early. More rain is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly south of I-20.
Wednesday morning
Scattered showers will continue for your drive to work Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon
All rain is expected to move out of metro Atlanta by 2 p.m. Wednesday. Afterward, drier and cooler air will move into the region.
Any storms?
No thunderstorms are expected in metro Atlanta Tuesday or Wednesday. Just showers.
How much rain?
About half an inch of rain is expected in metro Atlanta, with an inch of rain expected as you travel south of the city.
Atlanta is currently about 7 inches below average for rain this year.
Cold air arrives
The coldest air of the season will arrive in metro Atlanta by the end of the week. While afternoon temperatures will be pleasant in the 70's, low temperatures in the 40's are expected Thursday and Friday mornings.
