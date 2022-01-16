Scattered snow continues to impact metro Atlanta and north Georgia, and will continue for the rest of the day.
Timeline
Scattered snow will continue for the rest of the afternoon and start to taper off after sunset.
Snow totals
Northeast Georgia mountains: 5-10"
West Georgia: 1-3 inches.
Metro Atlanta: Less than 1 inch.
Areas south of I-20: little to no accumulation on pavement (dusting-1" grass)
Ice
There has been no ice on the interstates in metro Atlanta this afternoon, however, any rain or snow on the roads tonight are expected to freeze and form black ice, which will be dangerous if you have to travel tonight or Monday morning.
Monday's forecast
- High temperature: 39°
- Average High: 54°
- Precipitation Chance: 0%
7 Day Forecast
