Scattered showers and storms have developed once again in north Georgia and will impact metro Atlanta today.
Alerts
There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta.
What to expect
If a storm moves over your area, expect rain, lightning and gusty winds.
Any severe weather?
An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible with strong winds, but the overall threat of severe storms Saturday is low.
Timeline
Small storms could pop-up just about anywhere in metro Atlanta through 10 p.m. tonight.
