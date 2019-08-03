Scattered showers and storms have developed once again in north Georgia and will impact metro Atlanta today.

There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta. 

If a storm moves over your area, expect rain, lightning and gusty winds.

An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible with strong winds, but the overall threat of severe storms Saturday is low.

Small storms could pop-up just about anywhere in metro Atlanta through 10 p.m. tonight.

Futurecast for 5 p.m.
Futurecast for 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

