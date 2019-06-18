Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop in north Georgia and metro Atlanta this week.
Tuesday
Scattered storms will remain possible through sunset Tuesday. While mostly rain and lightning is expected, isolated severe storms are possible with strong winds.
Metro Atlanta is under a marginal risk of severe storms today. On a scale of 1-5, with five being the worst, Atlanta's severe weather risk on Tuesday is a level 1.
Wet pattern
A lot of moisture is in place over north Georgia this week. With the storm track over north Georgia, low-pressure systems will continue to move east into the region and interact with our moisture to produce daily rain.
Rain surplus
A total of 26.03 inches of rain has fallen so far this year in Atlanta, which puts us at a surplus of 3.32 inches.
