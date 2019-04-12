Severe thunderstorms are expected in metro Atlanta on Sunday with heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes all possible.
Enhanced risk of severe storms
Metro Atlanta is already under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday. On a scale of 1-5, with five being the worst, an enhanced risk is a level 3.
Most of our severe weather risks in metro Atlanta are marginal, or slight, which is a level 1 or 2. So, this enhanced risk is a higher risk than we typically see.
An enhanced risk means that scattered severe thunderstorm warnings are possible on Sunday.
Timeline
Storms are expected to move into far northwest Georgia by 7 a.m. Sunday morning, and move southeast through metro Atlanta late Sunday morning and into the afternoon.
All rain is expected to be over by Sunday night.
What to expect
If you're under a storm on Sunday, expect heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
