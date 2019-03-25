Showers and thunderstorms are expected in metro Atlanta this afternoon and tonight. Some storms could be severe.
Alerts
- There are currently no weather alerts in metro Atlanta.
What to expect
- If a storm moves over your area later Monday, expect mostly heavy rain and lightning. Some of the stronger storms will also be capable of producing hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
High Temperature
- Today's high - 68°
- Normal high - 67°
- Record high - 87° in 2007
Today's planner
- Noon
Mostly cloudy | 61° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly cloudy. Storm possible | 64° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Scattered storms | 68° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Scattered storms | 66° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly cloudy | 57° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunset
- 7:53 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Light showers Tuesday
