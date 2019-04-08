Scattered showers and storms are expected in metro Atlanta this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe.
Monday's Pollen Count - High (1967)
(Up from 962 from Monday)
- Trees - High (OAK, PINE, SWEET GUM, SYCAMORE, MULBERRY)
- Grass - Low
- Weeds - None
High Temperature
- Today's high - 78°
- Normal high - 71°
- Record high - 87° in 2015
Today's planner
- Noon
Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 72° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly cloudy. Storm possible | 75° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly cloudy with scattered storms | 78° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly cloudy with scattered storms | 72° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly cloudy | 68° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.
Sunset
- 8:03 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Tuesday
