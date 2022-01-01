2022 started with a record-smashing warm day in north Georgia. The temperature reached 78° at Hartsfield-Jackson, breaking the old record by 3 degrees. A strong cold front brings strong to severe storms to north Georgia tonight. Much colder air arrives at the end of the weekend.
Severe weather tonight
Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in northwest Georgia this evening. A main line of strong storms will arrive around midnight and move to the southeast through the night. See the timing below.
Tonight's storms will bring heavy rain, lightning and the potential for strong damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Sunday's Forecast
The severe weather threat ends early in the day, but it will stay unsettled with a lot of clouds and scattered showers around. Mild air hangs on until late in the day when the wind kicks in out of the northwest. Showers are likely Sunday afternoon/evening and snow and sleet may mix with the rain in northwest GA and the mountains by around midnight. Flurries may get into the northwest suburbs after midnight. No accumulation is expected except for the highest peaks of NW GA where a coating is possible by dawn when snow chances diminish.
- High: 68°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 70%
Dry and chilly early next week
Expect a cold and quiet start to the week. We'll have sun but highs in the 40s on Monday. It will be near freezing Monday night. Tuesday looks bright and cool. Dry weather likely lasts through Wednesday before showers and t-storms arrive on Thursday ahead of another cold shot for late in the week.
7 Day Forecast
