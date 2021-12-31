Scattered storms will continue through the weekend with a higher risk of severe thunderstorms in metro Atlanta Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Today's forecast
- High: 72°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 50%
Severe weather risk this evening
Showers and isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible from Atlanta northward this evening.
Atlanta is under a level 1 (low) risk of an isolated severe storm.
New Year's Eve
If you're headed out for New Year's Eve, it will be dry in metro Atlanta after 8 p.m. with scattered rain further north in the north Georgia mountains.
Saturday
We'll see a few showers and an isolated storm Saturday afternoon, but the coverage will be low at around 30%.
Severe threat Saturday night and Sunday
The highest risk of severe thunderstorms will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.
A line of thunderstorms will move into northwest Georgia Saturday night by 8 p.m. This line will gradually move into metro Atlanta early Sunday morning while most of us are asleep.
As the line moves into metro Atlanta, heavy rain, lightning, isolated damaging winds isolated tornadoes will all be possible.
The line is expected to move out of metro Atlanta by 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
Showers and flurries Sunday evening
We'll see a break from the rain for much of Sunday morning and afternoon. An additional round of moisture will move into north Georgia by 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
Scattered showers will be possible in metro Atlanta with the potential of a shower and flurry mix in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains.
No accumulating snow is expected.
Dry start to next week
Dry weather will finally move into metro Atlanta next week with much colder temperatures by Monday.
7 Day Forecast
