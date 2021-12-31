Scattered storms will continue through the weekend with a higher risk of severe thunderstorms in metro Atlanta Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Today's forecast

  • High: 72°
  • Normal high: 54°
  • Chance of rain: 50%

Severe weather risk this evening

Showers and isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible from Atlanta northward this evening.

Atlanta is under a level 1 (low) risk of an isolated severe storm.

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Friday
Severe weather risk for north Georgia today

New Year's Eve

If you're headed out for New Year's Eve, it will be dry in metro Atlanta after 8 p.m. with scattered rain further north in the north Georgia mountains. 

New Year's Eve forecast in metro Atlanta

Saturday

We'll see a few showers and an isolated storm Saturday afternoon, but the coverage will be low at around 30%.

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Saturday
Forecast map for 7 p.m. Saturday

Severe threat Saturday night and Sunday

The highest risk of severe thunderstorms will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A line of thunderstorms will move into northwest Georgia Saturday night by 8 p.m. This line will gradually move into metro Atlanta early Sunday morning while most of us are asleep.

As the line moves into metro Atlanta, heavy rain, lightning, isolated damaging winds isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

The line is expected to move out of metro Atlanta by 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Forecast map for 5 a.m. Sunday
Forecast map for 8 a.m. Sunday
Severe weather risk Saturday night through Sunday morning

Showers and flurries Sunday evening

We'll see a break from the rain for much of Sunday morning and afternoon. An additional round of moisture will move into north Georgia by 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

Scattered showers will be possible in metro Atlanta with the potential of a shower and flurry mix in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains.

No accumulating snow is expected.

Forecast map for 7 p.m. Sunday

Dry start to next week

Dry weather will finally move into metro Atlanta next week with much colder temperatures by Monday.

7 Day Forecast

