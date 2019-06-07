A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued south of Atlanta until 7 p.m. Friday night.
(WATCH: Weather Update on Facebook Live)
The watch includes the following counties:
- Troup
- Meriwether
- Heard
- Coweta
- Fayette
- Clayton
- Henry
- Spalding
- Pike
- Lamar
- Upson
- Rockdale
- Newton
- Walton
- Morgan
- Greene
- Putnam
- Jasper
- Butts
- Oconee
What does it mean?
A severe thunderstorm watch means that storms will develop that will be capable of producing large hail and strong winds.
Once a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, take action and stay indoors.
Forecast
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue in north Georgia and metro Atlanta through Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.