The threat of severe weather has ended in metro Atlanta with light rain expected for the rest of the evening.
- High temperature: 74°
- Normal high: 57°
- Chance of rain: 100%
What you need to know
The line of thunderstorms that produced deadly tornadoes in several states overnight weakened as it moved into north Georgia
Metro Atlanta saw heavy rain, lightning and brief, gusty winds, but no severe thunderstorms. Light rain will continue in metro Atlanta for the rest of the evening, with dry, but colder weather for Sunday.
While the threat of severe weather has ended in metro Atlanta, a low risk of severe thunderstorms continue south of metro Atlanta in middle Georgia.
