9:00 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of western Georgia and eastern Alabama until 3 a.m. A squall line is moving rapidly across the state of Alabama and could impact parts of Georgia in the next few hours. Storms could enter the Atlanta metro area as early as 11:30 p.m.
--- --- --- ---- ---- ---- -----
Showers and thunderstorms will move into metro Atlanta Friday morning. Expect rain and lightning. The stronger storms will be capable of producing strong winds and isolated tornadoes.
EXTENDED COVERAGE: Watch CBS46 Morning News starting at 4 a.m. Friday morning for extended storm coverage.
APP: Download the free, CBS46 app to get the latest weather alerts, forecasts and video.
WATCH: Latest video forecast
Alerts
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for most of western Georgia and parts of the Atlanta metro area until 3 a.m.
Timeline
No storms are expected in metro Atlanta Thursday evening.
The storms will move into northwest Georgia around midnight, and sweep into metro Atlanta around 4 a.m. Friday morning.
The storms will stick around for your morning commute in metro Atlanta, so make sure and plan for extra time to drive to work Friday morning.
While scattered showers will remain possible in the afternoon, the stronger storms will be out of metro Atlanta by lunch time.
What to expect
Most of metro Atlanta will see rain and lightning. However, the stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.