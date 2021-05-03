ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Widespread thunderstorms continue in north Georgia, with a threat for severe weather through the evening.
Rest of today
Scattered storms will continue in north Georgia and metro Atlanta through sunset. Most storms will produce heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.
Severe Thunderstorm watch
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of metro Atlanta until 9 p.m. this evening. This watch means additional severe thunderstorms are possible through the evening.
Tuesday
Another round of storms will move through north Georgia Tuesday afternoon and evening. These storms will also be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
Wednesday
It's possible that you'll see rain early Wednesday morning as the weather system moves out of north Georgia.
It'll be dry by noon Wednesday through the rest of the week.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.