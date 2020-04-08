Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in north Georgia Wednesday afternoon/evening, and again early Thursday morning. There is a slight (2 out of 5) risk of severe weather in all of north Georgia until 8 am Thursday. The main threats from any severe thunderstorms are damaging straight-line winds and small hail.
Tornado risk is very low, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out
15% chance of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds within 25 miles of any point in north Georgia through 8 am Thursday
5-15% risk of greater than one inch diameter hail within 25 miles of any point in north Georgia through 8 am Thursday
The first threat of strong/severe storms is Wednesday afternoon - mainly in the I-20 corridor and points south. The storms will be scattered, and it's likely that some areas will stay dry into this evening. Any storms that develop could contain strong winds, large hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours
The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms lasts into the early evening hours before a possible break in the action between about 9 pm - 4 am. Another line of strong/severe storms may approach from the northwest late at night into early Thursday morning. The main threats are the same as the Wednesday afternoon/evening storms - strong winds and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible near dawn on Thursday
The weather quiets down quickly after about 8 am on Thursday, with a dry, windy and warm afternoon ahead. Look for highs in the 70s with sunshine and a 10-25 mph breeze. It turns cooler and stays dry Friday and Saturday.
Rain and thunderstorms return on Easter Sunday. It's early, but the best chance of strong/severe storms appears to be late in the day or at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.