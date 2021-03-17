Severe thunderstorms are expected in metro Atlanta this evening through Thursday morning.
What to expect
Heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are all possible in metro Atlanta this evening through Thursday morning.
Timing
Scattered rain and storms will continue throughout the afternoon in metro Atlanta.
The highest risk of severe thunderstorms will be after 5 p.m. this evening through 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
The risk of severe storms will end in metro Atlanta Thursday morning, with a risk continuing southeast of Atlanta Thursday afternoon.
The setup
Showers and storms are developing ahead of a powerful, low-pressure system that's sweeping through the southeast U.S. As a cold front gets closer to north Georgia, storms will increase tonight.
More content
- Watch vs. warning
- What is a severe storm?
- Know your counties! North Georgia county map
- Pinpoint Radar
- Pinpoint Cams
7 Day Forecast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.