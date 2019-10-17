ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A tropical disturbance is currently moving through the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become a tropical storm by Friday.
This system is moving northeast and will produce rain for Georgia on Saturday.
Atlanta
Scattered showers will move into metro Atlanta from the south starting late Saturday morning.
Scattered showers will continue in metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon.
All rain will end in metro Atlanta by 9 p.m. Saturday night.
How much rain?
While metro Atlanta will see scattered showers Saturday afternoon, the heaviest rain will stay east of Atlanta.
Anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain is expected Saturday in metro Atlanta.
