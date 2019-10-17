ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A tropical disturbance is currently moving through the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become a tropical storm by Friday.

This system is moving northeast and will produce rain for Georgia on Saturday.

Atlanta

Scattered showers will move into metro Atlanta from the south starting late Saturday morning.

Scattered showers will continue in metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

All rain will end in metro Atlanta by 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Futurecast for 8 a.m. Saturday
Futurecast for 1 p.m. Saturday
Futurecast for 5 p.m. Saturday
Futurecast for 9 p.m. Saturday

How much rain?

While metro Atlanta will see scattered showers Saturday afternoon, the heaviest rain will stay east of Atlanta.

Anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain is expected Saturday in metro Atlanta. 

Rain through Sunday morning

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.