Scattered showers will move through metro Atlanta through 9 p.m. Sunday evening.
What to expect
You can expect mostly rain, although a few lightning strikes will be possible.
Severe weather
There is no risk of severe thunderstorms in metro Atlanta. The stronger storms have moved through Alabama, with mostly rain for north Georgia.
Timeline
Scattered showers will remain possible through 9 p.m.
