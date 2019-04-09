Scattered showers and storms will impact north Georgia again Tuesday. While mostly rain and lightning is expected, isolated severe storms are possible with damaging winds.
Severe weather outlook
Atlanta is under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Tuesday. On a scale of 1-5, with five being the great threat, Atlanta is currently at a 1.
Today's planner
- Noon
Mostly cloudy with storms possible | 70° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly cloudy with storms possible | 72° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly cloudy with storms possible | 74° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly cloudy with storms possible | 72° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly cloudy with storms possible | 66° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday's Pollen Count - High (711)
(Down from 1967 Monday)
- Trees - High (OAK, PINE, MULBERRY, SYCAMORE, SWEET GUM)
- Grass - Low
- Weeds - Low
High Temperature
- Today's high - 74°
- Normal high - 71°
- Record high - 86° in 2011
Sunset
- 8:04 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Friday
