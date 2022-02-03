Scattered rain will continue in metro Atlanta this morning with heavier rain and isolated storms expected tonight.
Alerts
A Flood Watch is in effect north of Atlanta through 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Most of north Georgia will see 1-2 inches of rain through Friday, but isolated totals up to 4 inches will be possible, especially in the north Georgia mountains.
This morning
Expect scattered showers for the morning commute. No storms are expected, but give yourself extra time on the roads.
This afternoon
We'll see a break from the rain this afternoon with mostly dry weather in metro Atlanta for your evening commute.
Tonight
A line of heavier rain and isolated storms will move into northwest Georgia this evening and metro Atlanta after 8 p.m.
The rain tonight will be heavier with isolated storms. However, no severe weather is expected in metro Atlanta.
Friday
Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Friday southeast of Atlanta. Temperatures fall through the day and it will be cold and windy by the afternoon.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.