Forecast map for 2 a.m. Friday
By Rodney Harris, CBS46 Meteorologist

Scattered rain will continue in metro Atlanta this morning with heavier rain and isolated storms expected tonight.

Alerts

A Flood Watch is in effect north of Atlanta through 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Most of north Georgia will see 1-2 inches of rain through Friday, but isolated totals up to 4 inches will be possible, especially in the north Georgia mountains.

Forecast rainfall through Friday
Flood Watch

This morning

Expect scattered showers for the morning commute. No storms are expected, but give yourself extra time on the roads.

Forecast map for 9 a.m. Thursday

This afternoon

We'll see a break from the rain this afternoon with mostly dry weather in metro Atlanta for your evening commute.

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Thursday

Tonight

A line of heavier rain and isolated storms will move into northwest Georgia this evening and metro Atlanta after 8 p.m.

The rain tonight will be heavier with isolated storms. However, no severe weather is expected in metro Atlanta.

Forecast map for 6 p.m. Thursday
Forecast map for 9 p.m. Thursday

Friday

Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Friday southeast of Atlanta. Temperatures fall through the day and it will be cold and windy by the afternoon.

Friday Hour-by-Hour

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.