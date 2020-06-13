An upper-level area of low pressure will basically park itself over the southeast U.S. next week, which will bring a pattern change to north Georgia.
Normally, our weather systems move from west to east across the U.S. at a pretty good pace. But next week, this upper-level low will slide south and stick around for much of the week.
What does this mean for us?
Upper-level lows are responsible for rain and cooler temperatures, so that's what you can expect next week in north Georgia.
Rain chances won't be too high, but there will be at least a chance of scattered showers and storms each day next week, especially in the afternoon and early evening hours, which are prime hours for storms due to daytime heating.
Rain chances will increase the further northeast you are from Atlanta.
We'll also see slightly cooler temperatures next week, which will continue to delay our first 90 degree day in Atlanta. While we typically see our first 90 degree day by May 31 each year, we've yet to hit 90 degrees so far this year in Atlanta.
