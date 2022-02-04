Friday Forecast
Light rain will be widespread through mid-morning, with a few light showers in the afternoon. It will be cloudy and breezy, with temperatures dropping quickly into the 40s.
Tonight
Cold and windy, Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s, with wind chills in the teens. Clearing skies after midnight.
What you need to know:
Saturday will be sunny but cold and breezy. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday also looks cold in the morning and chilly through the day. Unseasonably cool and dry weather continues into next week.
7 Day Forecast
