Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is in Storm Mode on Sunday as heavy rain and storms continue to move over North Georgia. The strongest storms will be over South Georgia, where conditions are the most unstable. Tornadoes, strong damaging winds, and large hail are possible over South Georgia. A Warm front was forecast to lift north through Middle Georgia today, but the front has remained over South Georgia throughout most of the day. Because of that, North Georgia has remained cool and stable. Any strong storms that try to move into North Georgia weaken as they move into more stable air. As a result, North Georgia's severe weather threat will be low for the rest of the evening.
North Georgia's biggest threat is very heavy rain and possible flash flooding. We will have waves of rain, heavy at times, throughout the entire night. Some areas could see as much as 5 inches of rain in just 12 hours. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along I-20 and South for the possibility of flash flooding. The Flash Flood watch ends at 8AM Monday morning.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Sunday and Monday for a widespread 2-5" of rain. Due to the prolific rainfall we saw last weekend, soils are saturated and rivers and creeks are close to capacity. The highest rainfall amounts are expected in the southern tier of our area.
