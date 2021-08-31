As Ida passes us by to the north, periods of heavy rain will continue in north Georgia throughout the day with isolated tornadoes possible.
Alerts
A flash flood watch remains in effect for locations north and west of Atlanta until Wednesday morning, where 3-5 inches of rain will be possible.
Timeline
Scattered rain is impacting metro Atlanta right now. We'll get a break from the rain during the early afternoon with another round of rain moving in for the drive home from work.
Flood threat
With up to five inches of rain possible, isolated flash flooding will be possible throughout the day with some of the heavier rain. The greatest threat of isolated flash flooding will be in northwest Georgia.
Isolated tornado risk
Most of north Georgia is under a level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe weather with isolated tornadoes possible in all of metro Atlanta throughout the day.
Strong tornadoes are not expected, but a few, brief tornadoes will be possible.
The shower and storm threat diminishes on Wednesday, and less humid air arrives late in the workweek.
It looks pleasant through the Holiday weekend.
