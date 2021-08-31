As Ida passes us by to the north, periods of heavy rain will continue in north Georgia throughout the day with isolated tornadoes possible. 

Alerts

A flash flood watch remains in effect for locations north and west of Atlanta until Wednesday morning, where 3-5 inches of rain will be possible.

Flash Flood Watch

Timeline

Scattered rain is impacting metro Atlanta right now. We'll get a break from the rain during the early afternoon with another round of rain moving in for the drive home from work.

Forecast map for 6 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 9 p.m. Tuesday
Forecast map for 4 a.m. Wednesday

Flood threat

With up to five inches of rain possible, isolated flash flooding will be possible throughout the day with some of the heavier rain. The greatest threat of isolated flash flooding will be in northwest Georgia.

Rain Totals Through Wednesday Night

Isolated tornado risk

Most of north Georgia is under a level 2 (out of 5) risk of severe weather with isolated tornadoes possible in all of metro Atlanta throughout the day.

Strong tornadoes are not expected, but a few, brief tornadoes will be possible.

Severe Weather Risk Tuesday

The shower and storm threat diminishes on Wednesday, and less humid air arrives late in the workweek.

It looks pleasant through the Holiday weekend.

