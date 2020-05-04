Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front brings an end to the warm weather in north Georgia. The greatest threat is in far north Georgia with the strong straight-line winds as the main threat.
Tuesday Forecast
Sun and clouds through midday. More clouds by late in the afternoon. First storms may arrive in northwest Georgia between 2-4 pm. Best chance of storms in the Atlanta Metro area is between 5-9 pm. The storm threat extends into Athens/Covington and the rest of east Georgia until about 11 pm.
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal high: 77°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know:
Much Cooler temperatures move in by the middle of the week. Lows will dip into the 40s in many spots Wednesday night. Wednesday will be windy with gusts over 30 mph possible. Bulky clouds will develop, and there may be a passing shower - especially in the mountains. Thursday will be dry and sunny with less wind.
Another weather system swings through Georgia on Friday afternoon/evening bringing our next chance of storms. At this point, there's a 40% chance for rain Friday afternoon and night.
The weather will be chilly, but pleasant for Mother's Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.